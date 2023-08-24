BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If your kitchen needs an Instagram-worthy glow-up, the sale you’ve been waiting for is here. Our Place, the maker of the internet-famous Always Pan, is having a huge summer sale with sitewide savings on some of its most popular cookware pieces.

What’s to love about Our Place?

Our Place dazzled the internet when it released the Always Pan in 2019. Beloved by influencers (and Oprah Winfrey, who dubbed it the “kitchen magician”), this pan is more than just a pan — it’s a “cookware system.”

That’s because Our Place cookware is not just beautiful (though it is beautiful — the enameled cast iron pieces come in tons of gorgeous, aesthetic colors that will make any kitchen Instagram-ready). It’s also made to be super practical.

The Always Pan comes with accessories (such as a custom wooden spoon and a steamer basket that doubles as a colander) that are made to fit seamlessly into the pan’s design so everything fits into the same sleek footprint. That means whether you store it in a cabinet or on the stovetop, it looks great, takes up very little space and can do the jobs of multiple bulky pieces in your kitchen.

Since 2019, Our Place has expanded its range and now offers much more than the pan that started it all. And today, almost all of it is on sale.

6 deals to snack on from the Our Place summer sale

Our Place

Always Pan 2.0

The new-and-improved version of the pan that started it all is now oven-safe, so it’s even more versatile than before. It still includes a steam-release lid, a custom beechwood spatula and a two-in-one steamer basket and colander. Other modular accessories can also be added.

Sold by Our Place

Our Place

Always Pan Duo

Can’t decide between Always Pan sizes? Get a deal on two of the most popular: the 10.5-inch and the 8.5-inch. With both sizes, you can replace up to 18 pieces of cookware with just two that can each braise, sear, saute, fry, boil, bake, serve and store.

Sold by Our Place

Our Place

Cast Iron Perfect Pot

A Dutch oven is a kitchen workhorse, able to go from the stovetop to the oven and sear, simmer, braise, bake and more. This one has a patented self-basting lid and comes with a beechwood scraper (that fits into a built-in spoon rest on one of the handles) and silicone hot grips.

Sold by Our Place

Our Place

Ovenware Set

If you’re a baker (or love a good casserole), this is the set for you. It includes five enameled cast-iron pieces with everything you need to grill and bake any dish. Plus, the components all fit together for easy storage.

Sold by Our Place

Our Place

Ultimate Cookware Set

Can’t decide on just one piece (or a few)? Get them all with the Ultimate Cookware Set. This set includes Our Place’s eight most popular cookware pieces — and during the summer sale, it’s almost half off, making it the best deal you’re going to get on outfitting a kitchen anytime soon.

Sold by Our Place

Our Place

Spruce Steamer

Once you have your Always Pan, this is the accessory you need to steam vegetables, cook dumplings or make perfect, flaky fish. It’s designed to stack with the rest of your Always pieces — plus, each steamer comes with a set of matching bamboo chopsticks.

Sold by Our Place

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.