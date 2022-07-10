An inflatable hot tub is a more affordable alternative to a standard hot tub that you can pack down and put away to save space.

What are the best inflatable hot tubs?

Inflatable hot tubs are an affordable and space-saving option for those looking for a great hangout spot for their household. Their compact size is great for smaller yards, and the option to deflate and pack away an inflatable hot tub makes it a fantastic alternative to fixed hot tubs.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to make an informed purchase, along with some recommended models. Our favorite is the Intex PureSpa Greywood Deluxe Inflatable Hot Tub.

What to know before you buy an inflatable hot tub

Size

Inflatable hot tubs come in a range of sizes, so you can choose one that best suits your needs. While you should check the dimensions of a hot tub before buying to ensure it will fit where you want it to, these dimensions don’t mean much when you’re attempting to determine how many people they’ll easily fit. Instead, take a look at the capacity. You’ll generally find two-, four-, six- and eight-person inflatable hot tubs on the market. Four- and six-person offerings are the most popular.

Pump and heater

The pump and heater are two of the most critical parts of an inflatable hot tub. Otherwise, you’ll only have a large paddling pool. Both pump and heater should enclose inside one piece of plastic casing that sits next to the tub and should have a built-in ground fault circuit interrupter, as this protects against shocks. Once set up, plug the pump and heater into an outdoor-safe extension cord or a waterproof outlet.

Jets

The jets in inflatable hot tubs are bubble jets or air jets. They aren’t as powerful as those found in standard fixed hot tubs. Instead, they create a light bubble effect in the water. This can be disappointing if you were expecting the power and pressure of standard hot tub jets. Check the number of jets in your chosen hot tub.

What to look for in a quality inflatable hot tub

Cover

Inflatable hot tubs hold a lot of water, so you don’t want to empty and refill them after every use. Instead, put a cover on the hot tub to keep debris from falling in the water so you can keep using it indefinitely. The majority of tubs include a cover.

Intuitive controls

Spending time in your hot tub is supposed to be relaxing, so if you end up stressing over controls, something isn’t right. Look for hot tubs with simple, intuitive controls that allow you to stay in the hot tub while operating.

Accessories

Some inflatable hot tubs come with a range of accessories to increase your comfort. Seats and headrests are great for lounging, while you might also appreciate drinks holders, steps to help you get into your hot tub and lights for ambiance.

How much you can expect to spend on an inflatable hot tub

You can find some straightforward inflatable hot tubs for around $500, while high-end models can cost $1,500 or more.

Inflatable hot tub FAQ

Where should I set up my inflatable hot tub?

A. Since inflatable hot tubs are extremely heavy when full, you shouldn’t set yours up on a wooden deck, or it may break the decking and fall through. Instead, position your inflatable hot tub on a concrete or paved patio, or on a level area of your yard. Wherever you choose to set up your inflatable hot tub, be sure to use the ground cloth that came with it, as this protects the tub from getting punctured by any debris on the ground.

Can I use my inflatable hot tub all year round?

A. While you shouldn’t let cooler weather stop you from using your inflatable hot tub, the majority of models aren’t able to function correctly below 40 degrees. You may wish to pack your hot tub away for the colder parts of the winter. Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best hot tub for winter, you can position it in an insulated summer house or heated garage so you can still use it when snow is falling, or frost is on the ground.

What’s the best inflatable hot tub to buy?

Top inflatable hot tub

Intex PureSpa Greywood Deluxe Inflatable Hot Tub

What you need to know: With 170 bubble jets, this is the perfect hot tub for anyone willing to pay a little extra for a luxurious experience.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to set up and water-ready in 20 minutes. It’s available in four- and six-person sizes and has an attractive printed faux wood exterior. It includes simple controls and two headrests.

What you should consider: The temperature drops quickly when the heater isn’t on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top inflatable hot tub for the money

Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub

What you need to know: This is an affordable model for buyers on a budget or those who want a compact hot tub.

What you’ll love: It features 120 jets, a simple digital control panel and a cover to keep debris out.

What you should consider: It’s not as durable as those made by higher-end brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub

What you need to know: This is an excellent six-person hot tub for those who value durability, even if it costs more.

What you’ll love: It has quality air jets that produce plenty of bubbles, it’s easy to control with the digital control panel and includes a cover and power-saving timer function.

What you should consider: The ground cloth is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.