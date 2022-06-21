To find the best deals on Prime Day, you should price check everything before making a purchase.

What are the best Prime Day deals for your pet?

During Prime Day 2022, the deals for pet products are just as good as the ones for people, so don’t forget to get something for your favorite member of the family. Whether it’s a dog, cat, fish or frog, you can find a special treat to make it as happy as it makes you every day of the year. You’ll find special deals on treats, toys, grooming kits and more.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day offers deals on products throughout Amazon for a two-day period. The actual start date varies but it usually occurs in mid-July. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, this is the time of year to get one to take full advantage of the savings. If you have never had a subscription, you can try it free for 30 days and cancel anytime.

What kinds of Prime Day deals can I find on pet products?

The specific Prime Day deals are unknown until Amazon releases them. However, it covers an assortment of pet products. Each year toys, pet beds, treats and food, vacuums and travel carriers are marked down for the two-day sale event. Additionally, in the days leading up to Prime Day, Amazon offers teaser pet deals for Prime members.

Best dog deals

Top dog deal

Oneisall Dog Shaving Kit

What you need to know: This is a grooming set with clippers and a rechargeable shaver for dogs or cats.

What you’ll love: The electric shaver comes with a charging cord and continues to work while plugged in to charge. It is designed to be quiet, with a low vibration that won’t scare your pet. Six guard shaving heads and a comb are included with the kit.

What you should consider: If your pet has long hair, you will need to clip it with scissors first to prevent the shaver from jamming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog deal for the money

Nylabone Power Chew Toy

What you need to know: This durable, flavored chew toy will keep your dog busy and encourage appropriate chewing.

What you’ll love: It is made of durable nylon making it difficult to destroy. This chew bone is also helpful with freshening breath and keeping your dog’s teeth clean. There are multiple sizes to choose from to accommodate your dog no matter how big or small.

What you should consider: A few people reported that their dogs were able to chew pieces off of the bone, which created sharp edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best cat deals

Top cat deal

Sherpa Original Deluxe Travel Pet Bag

What you need to know: This is a machine-washable travel bag perfectly sized for a cat or small dog.

What you’ll love: This bag comes in gray or black and has multiple sizes to accommodate several breeds. It includes a pocket in the back for leashes, treats or other supplies, a seat belt strap and a padded carrying strap for easy transfer.

What you should consider: It is not recommended to contain an agitated animal in this as they can easily scratch their way out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat deal for the money

Hartz Delectable Squeeze Up Packs

What you need to know: Your cat will love these lickable squeeze treats, which are available in assorted flavors.

What you’ll love: There are 48 treats to a pack with chicken, tuna, chicken with shrimp and chicken with veggie flavors. Each pack is made with real poultry or fish, all of which are delicious to your cat.

What you should consider: It may not be ideal for cats with delicate stomachs and cannot be used as a replacement for wet food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best fish deals

Top fish deal

Marineland Portrait Glass LED Aquarium Kit

What you need to know: This 5-gallon fish tank has a three-stage filtration system.

What you’ll love: This tank has smooth round corners and a glass canopy to let you have easy access to your fish. View them from many directions at any time of day with the LED light.

What you should consider: A few people who bought this stated that the filter did not work as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fish deal for the money

Penn-Plax Aquarium Fish Net

What you need to know: This is a traditional net that comes in blue or green and can be used for any personal fish tank.

What you’ll love: This net is durable and safe to use to catch your fish for cleaning or other needs. It comes in several sizes and is safe to use in saltwater or freshwater tanks. It can be used repeatedly but will not bend or break from use.

What you should consider: Be sure to check the size needed, as a few customers reported their net to be too small on delivery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bird deals

Top bird deal

Yaheetech Open Top Bird Cage

What you need to know: A bird cage with a perch for birds as large as parrots or as small as parakeets.

What you’ll love: This cage rolls on wheels for easy adjustment as needed. It is made from strong metal and rust-resistant paint that is safe for birds. It has latched doors on top for a secure roof. You can remove the tray at the bottom for cleaning.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that the cage was too small for larger birds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bird deal for the money

Wild Harvest Bird Seed Selection

What you need to know: This is a nutrient-rich blend for small birds to enjoy daily.

What you’ll love: There are several seed types including flax seed and canary grass seed. It is intended for parakeets, finches and smaller birds to each cup worth every day. It supports healthy feathers, skin and a well-balanced diet.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that their birds did not enjoy this seed blend.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best reptile and amphibian deals

Top reptile and amphibian deal

Zilla Tropical Vertical Habitat Starter Kit

What you need to know: An ideal habitat for a small amphibian or reptile complete with a warm lamp on top.

What you’ll love: It has a rocklike foam background with a front opening door to allow easy access. Coconut husk bedding is included along with a halogen dome, bulb, front locking latch, locking pin and a screen top.

What you should consider: It is not recommended for large reptiles like boa constrictors, iguanas or monitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reptile and amphibian deal for the money

Fluker’s Freeze Dried Reptile Treats

What you need to know: These treats are the ideal alternative to treating your pet with live grub.

What you’ll love: They are full of protein, fat and fiber to keep your pet healthy and to add variety to their diet. Reptiles, birds, and some small animals can enjoy these dried insects.

What you should consider: A few customers felt this to be too messy and that the insects had too many broken pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best rodent deals

Top rodent deal

Carefresh Small Pet Bedding

What you need to know: This colorful, fluffy bedding is made of natural paper for small animals and rodents to burrow in.

What you’ll love: This crumbled paper is 99% dust-free and free of chemicals that could harm your pet. It is twice as absorbent as wood shavings and makes a comfortable bed for any small animal.

What you should consider: This bedding does not have a scent and may not dilute the smell from rodent droppings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rodent deal for the money

Kaytee Food From The Wild Medley

What you need to know: This is a well-rounded treat for gerbils, guinea pigs and other small pets.

What you’ll love: This treat is a medley of pumpkin seed, rose petal, sunflower seed and carrot. It is naturally made to imitate what your pet would find as they are foraging in the wild. There are no added sugars, fillers or artificial preservatives.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that their rodents did not enjoy the treat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

