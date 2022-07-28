A hands-free leash is a great way to go for a run with your dog.

Which leather dog leash is best?

If you want to invest in a high-quality dog lead that will last for years and look great, a leather leash is the way to go. While they can come in nylon, cotton or chain, leather combines timeless style and function. If you want a leash that will keep your dog secure and is extra durable, the Fairwin Braided Leather Dog Leash is the best.

What to know before you buy a leather dog leash

Size

Leashes are typically measured by their length, which can range from 4 to 7 feet. Larger dogs need longer leads, while smaller dogs can stay on a shorter tether. Consider how much your dog pulls and the environment where you walk when deciding on a length.

Width is also important for leather leashes. Wider ones are around 1 inch thick and provide more strength for large dogs that pull. Smaller leashes can be as narrow as a half-inch and are ideal for smaller dogs or for short-term use while training.

Durability

Leather is durable, even in wet weather, which makes it a popular choice for leashes. Full-grain leather is made by removing the hair and immediately tanning the hide. This preserves the material’s oils and pliability. It ultimately makes the leash more durable, because it can move and bend without breaking or getting weak points.

Design

Leather can be woven or stitched at each end to make a leash.

Braided attachments provide extra strength, although they can be torn and create weak points if damaged.

Stitched handles and ends look great and will last, as long as the leather is high-quality.

Reinforced stitching combines durability, style and practicality.

What to look for in a quality leather dog leash

Thickness

The leather’s thickness affects its strength and how long the leash will last. The thicker the leather, the better it will hold up over time without breaking. Look for leather that is at least an eighth of an inch thick. Some leashes go up to a fifth of an inch thick. Thicker leather also provides more surface to grip when you grasp the handle.

Metal clasp

You’ll need to attach the leash to a collar. Most use a metal clasp. A free-spinning hook lets your dog move around while walking without getting tangled in the leash. Materials such as copper and brass are durable.

Some leashes let you use them as makeshift collars using a clasp attachment, although this may not be the most comfortable for your dog.

Warranty

Look for a leash that comes with a long warranty. Some companies also offer generous return policies if you decide the leash doesn’t work for your dog. The best leather leashes have lifetime guarantees, and will replace your leash at any point due to wear or damage.

How much you can expect to spend on a leather dog leash

They cost $20-$50. Longer, thicker and wider leashes tend to cost more.

Leather dog leash FAQ

Are leather leashes worth it?

A. Leather leashes are more durable and comfortable for dog owners. While they can be more expensive, with the right care a leather leash will typically last longer than a nylon leash. Make sure to condition the leather and keep it out of extreme temperatures to prolong its life. Some leashes come with cleaning and conditioning products and instructions.

Are leather leashes good for dogs?

A. Leather leashes are great for dogs but their main benefit is for the dog owner. These leashes are easier on your hands and provide a more stable grip. When they get wet, leather leashes do not slip as much as others made of different fibers. They also last longer, so you’ll need fewer replacements.

What’s the best leather dog leash to buy?

Top leather dog leash

Fairwin Braided Leather Dog Leash

What you need to know: The double-braided ends make sure your dog stays secure on walks.

What you’ll love: There are two colors and four sizes big enough for even large dogs. The freely spinning copper clasp attaches with one hand to most collars and allows your dog some freedom and control. The leather is between a sixth and a fifth of an inch thick, making it one of the most durable leashes.

What you should consider: It doesn’t hold up to dogs that chew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top leather dog leash for the money

Logical Leather Water-Resistant Leather Dog Leash

What you need to know: This is made with full grain leather for maximum durability even when wet.

What you’ll love: There are 12 colors and three lengths. All sizes can stand up to 245 pounds of force without breaking. If your leash does show wear, the lifetime warranty ensures you can get a full refund or a replacement even after years of use.

What you should consider: It is on the thinner side, which may not be enough for large dogs, such as Great Danes or mastiffs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Guiding Star Hands-Free Leather Dog Leash

What you need to know: This lets you walk or guide your dog hands-free while still getting the durable benefits of leather.

What you’ll love: There are six configurations, including multiple lengths and a double leash set up for two dogs. The leash is 7.5 feet long but can be shortened to around 4 feet by adjusting the fixed copper ring. The company has a 60-day return policy under any condition if you decide it’s not the right leash for your dog.

What you should consider: You can use it as a tie leash, although it will show wear quickly if your dog likes to pull.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

