Originally, Danner boots were designed to be worn by loggers in the rough terrain of the pacific northwest.

Which Danner hiking boots are best?

Since the 1930’s, Danner has been crafting some of the most durable and high-quality boots available. A favorite amongst long distance backpackers and casual day hikers, Danner hiking boots are a staple in the world of outdoor apparel.

While Danner hiking boots aren’t necessarily the most budget-friendly, their enduring craftsmanship and comfortable fit make them an ideal trail companion. The Danner Mountain Light boots are one of the best-selling models due to their rugged durability and support on rough terrain.

What to know before you buy Danner hiking boots

Usage

Danner hiking boot styles vary depending on the type of hiking and terrain for which they are intended. Backpackers and long distance hikers will appreciate the heavy-duty protection and ankle support of sturdier models, while day hikers or lightweight thru-hikers will likely benefit from a lighter, more flexible model.

Fit

Danner boots should fit similar to other hiking boots, providing an overall snug fit without feeling too tight in any specific area. You also don’t want your Danner boot to fit too loosely, as it could cause blisters from excessive rubbing or sliding as you walk. For many Danner styles, the fit is true to size. However, there are some users who end up sizing down a half or full size for some of the classic leather models.

Break-in period

Danner’s more recent lightweight hiking boots won’t require as much of a break-in period, seeing as they are usually made from softer and more flexible materials. Full-grain leather boots, such as the Mountain Light model, will require a much longer break-in period in order to soften, stretch and conform to your specific foot shape.

What to look for in a quality pair of Danner hiking boots

Comfort

Danner boots are designed for comfort while out on the trail. The best Danner hiking boots will come equipped with features, such as shock-absorbing heals, cushioned footbeds, EVA midsoles, fiberglass shanks, thick outsoles and breathable interiors to help prevent sweat build-up.

Material

Danner has always focused on using high-quality materials in the construction of their boots. Depending on preference, you can find Danner hiking boots featuring a full-grain leather upper, suede upper or a combination of leather and durable nylon. These materials help to create a classic appeal that can be worn in both wilderness and casual settings.

Sole

The outsole will provide stability, traction and help absorb harsh impact. There are several different options as far as Danner hiking boot soles go, but all provide reliable grip even on slick or wet surfaces. Whether it’s an adaptive Vibram lug sole or a Danner Waffle rubber outsole, you can count on support and traction on varied terrain.

Waterproof lining

Having a waterproof hiking boot will help keep your feet dry and healthy when embarking on longer treks, crossing streams or hiking in the rain. When choosing a Danner hiking boot, look for a model that sports either a GORE-TEX or Danner Dry lining, which will keep water out while still allowing your feet to breathe.

If you prefer a non-waterproof boot, there are a few Danner models that utilize a mesh lining to increase breathability.

Weight

When attempting to conquer steep and challenging terrain, a heavy boot can occasionally weigh you down. Some of Danner’s more classic styles may be slightly heavier than hikers are used to, but they more than make up for it with superior protection and durability.

If weight is an issue, models like the Mountain 600 or several of Danner’s low-cut options offer a lightweight design without sacrificing quality.

How much you can expect to spend on Danner hiking boots

You can expect to pay anywhere between $140-$390 for a pair of Danner hiking boots. Lightweight models tend to be less expensive than sturdier full-grain leather boots.

Danner hiking boot FAQ

Do Danner boots have a warranty?

A. Every pair of Danner hiking boots comes with a 1-year warranty. This will cover any defects, craftsmanship issues or problems relating to the waterproof linings. Aside from the warranty, Danner also offers recrafting services on certain boots that utilize a stitchdown construction.

How should I break in my new Danner boots?

A. The best way to break in Danner hiking boots is to simply wear them around your home for several days before attempting a hike. This will allow the leather to mold to your foot, minimizing the chance of blisters and hot spots when on the trail.

What’s the best Danner hiking boot to buy?

Top Danner hiking boot

Danner Mountain Light Boots

What you need to know: An extremely durable hiking boot that will last for years.

What you’ll love: The full grain leather upper has a retro appearance but sports updated features, like a waterproof GORE-TEX lining to keep your feet dry mile after mile. Hikers will also appreciate the study Vibram Kletterlift sole and fiberglass shank for added support.

What you should consider: These boots will take some time to fully break in.

Where to buy: Amazon and Backcountry

Top Danner hiking boot for the money

Danner Mountain 600 Boot

What you need to know: These hiking boots are perfect for those who want durable waterproof protection without the added weight.

What you’ll love: The adaptive Vibram Fuga sole grips both wet and dry surfaces with ease, while the cushioned Ortholite footbed keeps your feet comfortable on long treks. The Mountain 600 is available in a number of materials and colors.

What you should consider: These boots might not last as long as other Danner models.

Where to buy: Amazon and Backcountry

Worth checking out

Danner Jag Hiking Boot

What you need to know: A great crossover option for those who want versatility.

What you’ll love: The Danner Dry lining provides reliable protection from the elements, and the combination of leather and abrasion-resistant nylon creates a unique contrast. With a short break-in period and a sneaker-like fit, you can be out on the trail in no time.

What you should consider: Not the best option for hikers with wide feet.

Where to buy: Amazon and Backcountry

