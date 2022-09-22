Crocs don’t need much maintenance to stay in tip-top shape, but they will shrink if exposed to too much heat, especially if left out in the sun.

Which women’s Crocs are best?

Crocs is an interesting brand. They make some of the most comfortable shoes you can wear in dozens of types, forms and designs. However, they face near constant derision. As such, wearing them becomes something of a statement. You slip them on and tell the world that you don’t care what anyone thinks. You know what you like and what’s comfortable for you, and you’re going to do what you please. That’s a powerful message to send by just wearing some shoes.

What to know before you buy women’s Crocs

Size

Technically, all Crocs are unisex. There are no special design choices made that separate men’s and women’s Crocs, such as men’s Crocs being wider. This doesn’t stop manufacturers and even Crocs itself from labeling some shoes as being for men or women and only using that gender’s shoe sizing. However, it does mean that, for example, a women’s size 7 is always identical to a men’s size 5.

Additionally, Crocs only makes shoes in whole sizes. If you wear a half size, you need to order up or down depending on how tight you like your shoes to feel.

Fit

On top of size, Crocs come in three fit types.

Standard fits are the tightest. They stay close to the foot in all places, including the toe box.

fits are the tightest. They stay close to the foot in all places, including the toe box. Relaxed fits open up a little space. There’s typically just enough wiggle room so you can adjust your feet inside without being overly slippery.

fits open up a little space. There’s typically just enough wiggle room so you can adjust your feet inside without being overly slippery. Roomy fits do let your feet move around inside. This lets your feet breathe better than the other fits, but you need to wear the heel strap (if the shoe has one) or your Crocs could slip off.

Jibbitz

Jibbitz are Crocs’ specially made charms designed to pop into the small ventilation holes found on most pairs of Crocs. Many Crocs even come with a Jibbitz or two to get you started. You can find them ready-made in a massive range of designs, or you can custom order them from websites like Etsy.

Best women’s Crocs

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clogs

This is the pair that started it all. It has all the hallmarks of a good pair of Crocs, such as the bountiful ventilation holes, the soft and springy material and the heel strap to keep it firmly in place no matter where you walk.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Tie-Dye Lined Clogs

This pair adds a faux fur lining to increase your comfort while helping your feet stay warm on colder days. You can wear them out on the town or as slippers at home.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Crocs Women’s Classic Platform Clogs

These are the perfect way to add 1 inch or 2 to your height while taking advantage of the same ventilation and comfortable material as standard clogs. They come in 24 colors.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Crocs Women’s Mercy Work Clogs

This pair is designed for use in jobs where you spend hours on your feet, walking on slippery floors. Special soles increase your traction, and the quieted-down design doesn’t draw attention to itself.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Unisex LiteRide Clogs

This pair is a cross between classic clogs and Crocs’ line of sneakers. The LiteRide material adds even more comfort than usual and ups the durability, so you can use these in harsher locations.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Women’s LiteRide Pacer Lace-Up Sneakers

These are the closest Crocs comes to a “regular” shoe. However, the same ultrasoft material and bevy of ventilation holes ensure you don’t sacrifice comfort by turning away from the usual Crocs designs.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Crocs Women’s LiteRide 360 Sandals

If you prefer your feet to breathe naturally in the open air but still want the superior durability and cushioning of Crocs’ LiteRide material, grab these shoes. The top straps even use hook-and-loop closures for a custom fit.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Women’s LiteRide Stretch Sandals

This alternate version of the LiteRide sandals uses soft and stretchy elastic rather than hook-and-loop straps, so there’s no need to worry about anything wrenching the straps off. They come in nine colors.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Two-Strap Slide Sandals

These shoes are Crocs’ take on slides, using two straps rather than the usual one. These dual straps help the shoes stay put better than one-strap slides and make it clear to others that you’re wearing Crocs.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Cozzzy Fuzzy Slide Sandals

Another entry into the faux fur-lined world of Crocs, these make perfect house slippers for those with sweaty feet. They also allow you to show a little more personality with have space for seven Jibbitz on each foot.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Crocs Women’s Brooklyn Low Strappy Wedge Sandals

Who says Crocs doesn’t offer designer-like shoes? With these platform sandals, you can wow the people around you while still feeling like you’re walking on a cloud. They also come in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Women’s Tulum Toe Post Sandals

Crocs have more than one designer-like shoe, and these sandals are one of them. Most designs use a plain tan sole to help the brightly colored top strap pop even more, plus a buckle helps you customize the fit.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Crocs Women’s Kadee II Sandals

If you just want something simple but still want a fun design, these sandals are perfect. They act like any other slide, but the crisscross top straps make it feel a little more special.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Flip-Flops

These flip-flops act like the usual beach-day classic in every way, just with the benefits of the comfy Crocs material and space for six Jibbitz on each strap. They also come in 14 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Slide Sandals

Another “if it ain’t broke” offering from Crocs, these classic one-strap slides are equally great for trips to the mailbox as they are for days at the mall or pool.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.