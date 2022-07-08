Which Toy Story shoes for toddlers are best?

The “Toy Story” movies have wiggled their way into the hearts of multiple generations now, and it is no surprise that they are still as popular with today’s children. Clothing depicting movies and characters that children love can be not only adorable but also make getting a wriggling toddler dressed just a bit easier by making them excited about what they are wearing. If you’re looking for sneakers, the Josmo Boys’ Toy Story Sneakers offer comfort and durability all in one adorable package.

What to know before you buy Toy Story shoes for toddlers

It’s no surprise that the massive success of “Toy Story” has led to branded items ranging from toys depicting the characters, furniture and yes, even shoes! But don’t let a cute picture be all that you take into consideration when picking shoes for a “Toy Story”-loving toddler. Here are a few things to consider to help you look past the decal.

Weather

We all know toddlers can want to wear impractical things just because they like them, which can make it difficult when arguing with a child who swears they want to wear their sandals in the snow. Having multiple pairs of shoes that kids love to wear might save you a tantrum or two when explaining that sandals might not be the best for the winter months. Consider purchasing a few pairs for different occasions.

Material

Everyone wants their kids to have the best things they can provide, but toddlers just care that they are comfortable and having fun. Look for durable, synthetic materials that are easy to keep clean and comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on Toy Story shoes for toddlers

Luckily, Toy Story shoes tend to be priced the same as most other toddler shoes, so expect to spend anywhere between $15-$30 for most pairs.

Toy Story shoes for toddlers FAQ

How can I clean my toddler’s Toy Story shoes?

A. It’s almost a certainty that you will want to clean your toddler’s shoes at some point, but how you clean them is dependent on the shoe. It’s easy enough to wash off sandals, and most slippers can go easy in a load of laundry. Sneakers are a bit trickier, and although some people like to put them in the washer, it is generally recommended to hand wash with soap and water followed by air drying.

I am worried that my growing toddler will quickly outgrow these shoes and be heartbroken. Can I also find the same shoes in larger sizes?

A. By and large the answer is yes! Most toddler shoe styles also come in some larger little kid styles, so if you know your enthusiastic toddler will want to wear their favorite shoes for years to come feel free to grab a few sizes to keep them in the wardrobe!

What are the best Toy Story shoes for toddlers to buy?

Top Toy Story shoes for toddlers

Josmo Boys’ Toy Story Sneakers — Buzz and Woody (Toddler/Little Kid)

What you need to know: These light-up shoes are sure to dazzle any toddler.

What you’ll love: These durable sneakers are easy to get on and off with convenient Velcro straps. The included lights are easy to get excited about and require no maintenance.

What you should consider: Some users reported the sole separating from the shoe after moderate use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Toy Story sandals for toddlers

Josmo Boys’ Toy Story Sandals — Active Strap-On Buzz and Woody Sandals (Toddler/Little Kid)

What you need to know: Woody and Buzz are ready for summer play days and warmer climates with these fun sandals!

What you’ll love: Adjustable Velcro toe and ankle straps make these sandals not only easy to put on, but also give a little bit of wiggle room for a growing foot. The rugged soles make it easy for your little one to keep good traction on varying dry and wet terrain.

What you should consider: These are reported to run large, so consult a size chart and consider sizing down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Toy Story boots for toddlers

Boy’s Toy Story Boot (Toddler/Little Kid) Brown

What you need to know: These adorable cowboy boots are perfect for any Woody fan!

What you’ll love: Unlike traditional cowboy boots, these have a side zipper which makes for easy dressing. The synthetic leather is easy to clean and durable and these could even be a great part of a costume.

What you should consider: There is some slight price variation depending on size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Toy Story slippers for toddlers

Disney Toy Story Woody Buzz Boys Toddler A-line Slippers

What you need to know: These cozy slippers feature Buzz Lightyear on one foot and Woody on the other.

What you’ll love: These cozy slippers have traction beads on the soles and elastic around the heel, making this a perfect slipper for rambunctious toddlers who love to run around the house. But don’t worry, these slippers have grip while also being skid free on your floors!

What you should consider: Some users reported these slippers as running small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand-painted Toy Story shoes for toddlers

Toy Story-Themed AF1

What you need to know: These are hand-painted Nike AF1 sneakers, made to order.

What you’ll love: These sneakers have a definite personal touch, and the attention to detail is amazing! These shoes also have one of the widest size ranges available.

What you should consider: Since these are made-to-order shoes, it can take up to three weeks for your order to ship.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top customizable Toy Story shoes for toddlers

Toy Story Shoes, Buzz and Woody, Genuine Converse, Toddler Sizes, Boys High Tops

What you need to know: This seller allows you to customize these converse with your toddler’s name!

What you’ll love: These customizable converse have a classic look and five different colors to choose from. Your toddler’s name will be printed on to the side of each shoe in Disney’s signature font, making these shoes great for siblings.

What you should consider: It may take a few weeks for your order to be made and shipped.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth considering

Crocs Kids’ Fun Lab Toy Story 4 Light Up Clog

What you need to know: Croc lovers, rejoice! These Crocs sport both Buzz and Woody on either foot.

What you’ll love: This classic Croc combines the love of comfortable slip-on shoes and “Toy Story” in one! Users reported being impressed by these shoes’ durability and comfort.

What you should consider: Despite the title, these do not light up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sophia Jurgens writes for BestReviews.

