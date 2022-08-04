If you’re unsure how much room you should have in the toe box, a good rule of thumb is no more than the width of your index finger.

Which lacrosse cleats are best?

It takes a lot of skill to play lacrosse at a high level, but wearing the proper gear can help you every step of the way. Protective equipment is crucial, but don’t underestimate the importance of a reliable pair of cleats. Lacrosse cleats are necessary for grip and let players move swiftly.

The Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Elite Lacrosse Cleats are the top choice if you’re looking for a high-quality pair. They have a lightweight and breathable construction that provides sufficient protection and traction.

What to know before you buy lacrosse cleats

Size and fit

Everybody has a unique foot shape, so it’s up to you to decide which lacrosse cleats you find comfortable. Some players have a slim foot shape, making most lacrosse cleats suitable, while others have a wide foot, meaning they have to look a little harder to find something that doesn’t constrict their feet too much. In any case, leaving some room in the toe box is paramount for a comfortable fit.

Type of cleat

There are three kinds of lacrosse cleats:

Molded cleats have rubber or rigid plastic studs sculpted right onto the outsole plates, meaning they can’t be replaced if damaged. However, they’re more durable and versatile than metal cleats.

cleats have rubber or rigid plastic studs sculpted right onto the outsole plates, meaning they can’t be replaced if damaged. However, they’re more durable and versatile than metal cleats. Metal cleats offer the most grip and are ideal for soft or wet field conditions where additional grip is needed. They’re usually more expensive than molded cleats, but some have replaceable studs.

cleats offer the most grip and are ideal for soft or wet field conditions where additional grip is needed. They’re usually more expensive than molded cleats, but some have replaceable studs. Turf shoes are usually the cheapest and acceptable for training and playing on artificial surfaces. They have several small rubber nubs for traction and typically don’t wear out as fast as molded or metal cleats.

Ankle length

Although lacrosse requires players to be quick on their toes, you should look for shoes that provide enough stability to help prevent ankle rolling. Lacrosse cleats with a mid-cut or high-cut ankle length offer more support than low-cut ones, but their bulkier build can be a turnoff for agile players who want to maximize their speed at all times.

What to look for in quality lacrosse cleats

Cushioning

Lacrosse cleats must have sufficient foam cushioning in the midsole. Cushioning in the midsole makes them more comfortable by adding a protective layer between the bottom of your feet and the studs. It also makes shoes flexible, adds support and creates more efficient energy transfer, which is crucial for moving with agility.

Spike length

If you play indoor lacrosse, turf shoes are your best bet, but cleats with shorter studs are ideal for short grass or dry surfaces. Cleats with longer spikes are suitable for playing on wet or muddy fields where extra traction is beneficial.

Color

Most lacrosse cleats have a straightforward color design consisting of base white, gray or black colors, but some are available in more colorful patterns and designs. You can choose a color style that suits your preference or complements your uniform or equipment, such as your helmet or stick.

How much you can expect to spend on lacrosse cleats

If you’re an experienced player, you can expect to pay $100-$140 for a pair of lacrosse cleats. However, casual players can find a durable pair for $40-$100.

Lacrosse cleats FAQ

Are metal or molded cleats ever acceptable to wear on turf?

A. Metal or molded cleats can damage turf, but you can check with your league to find out if they’re suitable. Some newer artificial fields can handle traditional cleats without damage.

How long does it take to break in lacrosse cleats?

A. It depends on the cleats, but generally, you’ll have to wear them for several hours before they’re flexible enough to provide elite performance.

What are the best lacrosse cleats to buy?

Top lacrosse cleats

Nike Alpha Huarache 8 Elite Lacrosse Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats are lightweight and breathable but offer plenty of protection and traction, making them ideal for players of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: They have a no-slip tongue for less interference and a durable textile upper with thermoplastic polyurethane zones that help keep the feet secure. The toe box is sturdy, and Nike React foam technology increases responsiveness on strides.

What you should consider: Some customers find them difficult to put on because of the sock-like extension bootie. Also, they have a slim build, particularly on the sides.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top lacrosse cleats for the money

New Balance Freeze LX 2.0 Lacrosse Cleats

What you need to know: These shoes have a retro lacrosse style and are designed for aggressive players.

What you’ll love: The upper is made with synthetic leather and has a woven saddle for support. The rigid TPU plate provides excellent stability and traction, and the full-bootie tongue offers a locked-down fit. The Fresh Foam cushioning makes for a comfortable feel and more efficient energy transfer.

What you should consider: These are not the best for those looking for wide-fit shoes, as it has a narrower build than other New Balance lacrosse cleats.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Adidas Adizero Natural 1.0 Mid Lacrosse Cleats

What you need to know: These lightweight shoes have a basic look but offer elite performance and stability.

What you’ll love: The synthetic upper is durable but lightweight enough to facilitate agility during quick movements. The TPU molded outsole has 13 metal spikes strategically positioned to maximize traction and boost acceleration. The heel is pronounced for a secure fit and increased stability, and the mid-cut offers extra ankle support.

What you should consider: Some customers complained about the heel digging into the foot. Also, they only come in white, which is harder to clean than dark-colored cleats.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

