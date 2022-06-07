Which Ninja Turtles action figures are best?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been one of the most popular superhero groups since their 1984 debut. Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s quartet of crime-fighting turtles have been reinvented several times but always remained a staple in people’s hearts and on toy store shelves. Ninja Turtles action figures have been in production for over 30 years, with a wide range of choices for the collector or the kid just discovering these heroes on the half shell.

What to know before you buy a Ninja Turtles action figure

Pricing

Ninja Turtles action figures are nowhere near as cheap as they were during the brand’s original heyday. Many figures have gone up considerably in price because they’re marketed as collectibles. Companies target older consumers who grew up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and want to recapture that part of their childhood. That doesn’t mean people can’t find value-priced Ninja Turtle figures, but be aware that many choices are more expensive than other action figures.

Different product lines

The 1987 Ninja Turtles animated series, which remains one of the classic superhero cartoons, collaborated with Playmates Toys to move more Ninja Turtles action figures. That marketing-heavy trend hasn’t stopped since. For every subsequent movie or TV show, there have been new action figures. Fans will have to sort through dozens of Raphaels or Donatellos to find the one(s) that are right for them.

Online vs. physical retail

Ninja Turtles are still popular, but they don’t dominate store shelves the way they once did. The limited shelf space in physical retailers is largely taken up by Marvel and DC superheroes with a smaller selection of Ninja Turtles, especially since many Ninja Turtles action figures are more expensive than a kid might choose off the shelf. If you’re looking for a specific figure or want a wider selection, the best bet is to shop at a reputable online retailer.

What to look for in a quality Ninja Turtle action figure

Appearance

There are many different designs of Ninja Turtles action figures, and some look much better than others. Some resemble the 1980s cartoon appearance of the characters. Others have the more exaggerated appearance of the current cartoon. Some skew closer to the comic books. Then there are ones that don’t look very much like the characters at all. Take a close look at the photos in any product listing and choose the one you or your child like best.

Accessories

Ninja Turtles action figures do not automatically come with accessories anymore. Some of them don’t include anything other than the figure. Some have a couple of weapons or props, but they’re thin plastic with very little effort put into them. Part of the fun of a Ninja Turtles action figure is all the fun stuff that comes with them, so get a figure with quality accessories that can make it even more entertaining to play with or display.

Size

There are different sizes of Ninja Turtles action figures, and you don’t want to get one that’s too small and easy to lose or just feels underwhelming. The typical action figure is about 6 inches tall, so stick with figures that size or bigger. Anything else is small enough to get lost or won’t be as detailed as a larger figure because of its size.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ninja Turtles action figure

Ninja Turtles action figures vary extremely in price from $15-$130. The higher prices are typically for larger figures or those meant to be collectibles.

Ninja Turtles action figure FAQ

Are there Ninja Turtles action figure playsets?

A. Yes. Along with the figures themselves have come re-releases of several notable Ninja Turtle playsets, such as their sewer lair and the iconic Turtle Van. Fans can buy these to give their action figures someplace to battle the bad guys. However, be aware that the playsets can be subject to the same higher price tag that the action figures are.

Do you need all four Ninja Turtles action figures?

A. No. While the Ninja Turtles in comics and on TV are a group, there’s nothing that requires action figure collectors to purchase all four. You can purchase your favorite Turtle or one of the other characters like their mentor Splinter or ally April O’Neil. Fans who want the full foursome should check product listings carefully, as while some sellers advertise a complete set, there isn’t one official ready-made set on the market.

What’s the best Ninja Turtles action figure to buy?

Top Ninja Turtles action figure

Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Michaelangelo Action Figure

What you need to know: This throwback Ninja Turtles action figure comes with everything that die-hard Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans could want.

What you’ll love: The figure very closely replicates the popular Ninja Turtles action figures from the late 1980s. It has a detailed paint job that includes being able to see individual muscles on the figure. It also comes with a complete accessory set that has not only weapons but a whole other head.

What you should consider: Some of the accessories are small and could present a choking hazard for younger kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ninja Turtles action figure for the money

Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Surfer Michaelangelo Action Figure

What you need to know: This quirky action figure brings back one of the Ninja Turtles’ alter egos from the 1990s in a fun and colorful way.

What you’ll love: The figure brings back memories of the Turtles’ golden era with its cool surfer costume. It also comes with an accompanying surfboard and a ninja throwing star. The bright design makes this a perfect choice to play with or display.

What you should consider: The figure doesn’t have the traditional Ninja Turtle action figure costume. It’s also smaller than the standard action figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Playmates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo vs. Rocksteady Action Figure 2-Pack

What you need to know: This Ninja Turtles action figure set pairs the Ninja Turtles’ leader with one of their best-known bad guys in one complete package.

What you’ll love: Provides both a Ninja Turtle and a villain, so kids have a complete set. The set comes with each character’s primary accessories to add more play value. The accessories are sturdy and big enough not to get lost.

What you should consider: The inclusion of two figures makes this an expensive choice for any budget-minded fan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

