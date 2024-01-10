You can now buy a Studio Executive, Director, Cinematographer and Movie Star Barbie

After the success of “Barbie: The Movie,” it should come as no surprise that Barbie is pursuing a career in film. On the heels of the record-breaking summer blockbuster, Mattel has announced that its annual “Career of the Year” doll collection will feature four “Women in Film” dolls: a film director, studio executive, cinematographer and movie star.

The dolls are available for preorder through Jan. 11 — but only for Barbie Signature members. (Membership costs $9.99.) Since they’re likely to sell out, you may want to shop past “Career of the Year” dolls, too.

Barbie’s Career of the Year dolls are ‘Women In Film’

Barbie Career Of the Year Women In Film Dolls and Signature Membership

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie not only championed women’s empowerment — it also made Gerwig the first female director to helm a billion-dollar film and the first woman director from the U.S. to lead a Cannes Film Festival jury. The movie’s success helped inspire the 2024 “Women In Film” doll collection, which honors women working in the film industry and spotlights the many possibilities it offers women and girls.

Each of the dolls in the collection comes with career-related clothing and accessories so kids can act out moments that take place both on and off set — the director has a headset, viewfinder and script; the studio exec has a smartphone and sunglasses; the cinematographer has a camera and clapboard; and the movie star has an award figure and jewelry. Each doll also has a unique look, with different skin tones, hair colors and body types to represent the diversity of the entertainment industry.

Barbie’s Career Collections

Barbie Dolls, Set of 4 Sports Career Dolls and 8 Accessories with General Manager, Coach, Referee and Sports Reporter

Barbie’s 2023 “Career of the Year” was “Women In Sports.” The collection includes four dolls: a general manager, coach, referee and sports reporter, plus accessories including a press badge, clipboard, megaphone, whistle, headset, microphone, notepad and more.

Barbie Eco-Leadership Team 4 Doll Set

The Barbie Eco-Leadership Team includes four dolls: a conservation scientist, renewable energy engineer, chief sustainability officer and environmental advocate. Their accessories include binoculars, notebooks, a safety vest, hard hat and more. To add to the theme, these dolls are all made from recycled plastic and wear clothes made from recycled fabrics.

Barbie Career of The Year Music Producer Doll with Pink Hair

The Music Producer dolls highlights careers for women in the music industry. She comes dressed in a trendy outfit that includes a graphic T-shirt, an iridescent crop jacket and platform boots, plus headphones and a laptop as accessories.

Barbie Career of The Year Music Producer Doll with Orange Hair

The Music Producer doll is also available with vibrant orange hair for a different look.

