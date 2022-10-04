Inflatable costumes started to gain popularity in the 1990s as sports mascot ensembles, but have since become a frequent sight on Halloween night.

Which inflatable costume is best?

If you’re looking for a costume that will stand out without requiring a ton of fuss or shopping, you might want to try an inflatable costume. It’s a big, bold option that’s often good for a laugh.

It’s warmer than you might think, making it surprisingly convenient on a chilly Halloween night. The best part is you can usually wear your plain clothes underneath. Take a look at the Spooktacular Creations Riding a Raptor Costume for a costume that looks amazing and is easy to wear.

What to know before you buy an inflatable costume

How it works

An inflatable costume is constructed using polyester or nylon fabric and a zipper or drawstring closure. After you’re secured inside, there’s a battery-operated fan included so you can blow the costume up and keeps it inflated as you wear it.

As polyester can get warm, this fan also serves to keep your body from overheating if you are in the costume for long periods. Keep in mind that even with the fan, an inflatable costume can get sweaty so don’t dress too warmly underneath. The costume is hand-wash only.

Full cover vs. partial cover

Full coverage costumes provide coverage for the entire body with hidden eyeholes for visibility or a clear cutout panel for your face. There’s a zipper closure and your hands might be visible or they might be hidden beneath the costume hands or paws.

Partial coverage fits over your legs or your torso and leaves the second half of your body free to move around. There’s a drawstring closures and since you’re half-exposed you’ll need to wear a matching shirt, hat or costume wig. It’s significantly cooler than a full-coverage costume and easier to maneuver with a better range of mobility.

Sizing

Inflatable costumes are typically one size fits all for adults or children. They accommodate a wide range of heights and weights. Fully inflated, some costumes can stand up to 7 feet tall.

Some people under 5.5 feet tall have reported difficulty wearing certain inflatable costumes. If you’re worried about being too short for a costume, consider a partial costume as height is a less pressing factor.

What to look for in a quality inflatable costume

Optical illusion

Some of the most creative inflatable costumes trick the eye into believing in the impossible. They have faux legs to make it look like you’re riding a mythical creature or hands where your feet go to make it look like you’re walking around upside down. The illusion adds some levity and in some cases might have onlookers scratching their heads.

Eye-catching details

Bonus features to bring the spectacle up a notch. A costume might have glowing LED eyes or textured fabric to make something like dinosaur or dragon skin look and feel more realistic. Other costumes come with matching hats, masks or accessories.

Adjustable straps

Inflatable costumes include shoulder straps to help keep the costume in place. The best straps are adjustable. This provides you with a comfortable fit so that the straps won’t dig into your shoulders or slide loose, causing the costume to sag.

How much you can expect to spend on an inflatable costume

Inflatable costumes usually cost $25-$100, but a few can cost over $150.

Inflatable costume FAQ

How long does it stay inflated?

A. The battery and fan should continue to work for well over six hours.

Where does the battery pack go?

A. The costume comes with a built-in pocket for storing the battery pack, usually located in the costume’s leg. Do not put the pack in your own pocket as this can lead to overheating.

Are batteries included?

A. Most inflatable costumes require four AA batteries that are not included with the fan.

What’s the best inflatable costume to buy?

Top inflatable costume

Spooktacular Creations Riding a Raptor Costume

What you need to know: This partial body costume for adults makes it look like you are riding on the back of a velociraptor dinosaur.

What you’ll love: It comes in blue or red with red light-up LED eyes. There are faux human legs draped over the side so it looks like you’re sitting. The velociraptor’s mouth is open, exposing teeth and a detached tongue. The fabric is textured to look like scales and there are reins for you to hold onto as you ride.

What you should consider: It leaks some air with movement over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top inflatable costume for the money

Spooktacular Creations Full-Body Unicorn Costume

What you need to know: This full-body adult costume turns you into a colorful unicorn standing on its back legs.

What you’ll love: It comes in five colors including a skeleton design. It has a colorful rainbow mane and tail. It features matching gloves so you can use your hands and fingers with ease.

What you should consider: The face panel is clear and easily visible beneath the unicorn’s closed mouth. It gets warm inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Toloco Alien Costume

What you need to know: This partial-body polyester costume for adults makes it look like a standing green alien is carrying you away.

What you’ll love: Inflatable legs give the illusion that you are being lifted by the alien. It includes an inflatable shirt section so even though it’s a partial costume you don’t have to worry about matching your clothes to it. Your hands remain free, no gloves or paws requires.

What you should consider: The alien does not glow in the dark.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

