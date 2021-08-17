Best kids’ ride-on cars

If you don’t think your child is ready to have complete control, opt for a remote control ride on car. This choice allows the child some freedom while ensuring they remain safe.

Which ride-on cars are best for kids?

From firefighters to farmers and parents to relatives, it’s no secret that kids love to emulate adults. Ride-on cars make an excellent toy for children, allowing them to feel responsible while having the time of their life.

With its detachable trailer and abundance of features, the Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor with Trailer remains one of the most popular kids’ ride-on cars. However, there are a plethora of kids’ ride-on cars to suit every family.

What to know before you buy a ride-on car for kids

Here are some areas to consider before purchasing a ride-on car.

Types of ride-on cars

There are many types of ride-on cars. Picking the best one for your child depends on various factors, including age, size and voltage.

Cars or Trucks: Cars or trucks that look similar to real-life versions are trendy. Little ones get to match their parents and pretend they’re in charge of driving for once. While some models include a Jeep, Mini Cooper, Hummer and BMW, the size, voltage and suitable terrain vary from one to the other. Therefore, be sure to check the features before buying.

Quads: Quads are generally easy to use and steer, making them a smart choice for all ages. They generally do better on rougher terrain than other models. These come in a variety of sizes to suit children aged 2-8.

Specialty vehicles: Kids love to see fire trucks, police cars, tractors and other specialty vehicles when they’re out and about, which is why miniature versions are so popular. Tractors often come with a trailer for helping around the yard or a bucket at the front for digging. You can even find some fire trucks and police cars with working sirens.

Terrain

Before deciding on a ride-on car, it’s essential to consider the terrain you have available. For example, if your little one will be driving it on the sidewalk, any car or truck should work. However, if you have grass, dirt and hills in your yard, you might want to consider a quad or specialty vehicle capable of handling that terrain without getting stuck.

What to look for in a quality kids’ ride-on car

Battery and charging

Don’t concern yourself with the number of impressive features your ride-on car has if the battery runs out before you have a chance to have fun. The average duration of a kids’ ride-on car is about 1-2 hours. However, be sure to check before buying, as some batteries can die in as little as 20 minutes. It’s also essential to find out how long it takes a battery to charge. Some may need to charge for up to 12 hours, allowing your little one to only ride it once per day.

Voltage

The most common battery is a 6- or 12-volt battery. In general, the bigger the battery, the faster the car will drive. If you have a younger child and don’t want them going fast, opt for a 6-volt one. However, if you have a yard with grass and hills, you may need a 12-volt battery to face that challenge.

Size

Are you looking for ride-on cars for toddlers with a single seat, or do you want both your children to enjoy it at the same time? While some models have a single seat, others can fit two or more children. All cars will have a weight limit, and some will even have a height recommendation to ensure your little one can reach the pedal. It’s important to follow these recommendations, as exceeding the weight limit can kill the battery faster or keep it from driving at all.

Other features

There are plenty of extra features that, while not necessary, can enhance the fun, including working headlights and engine sounds, cupholders, a horn and even a functional FM radio.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ ride-on cars

Kids’ ride-on cars greatly vary in price from $75-$500. The price is dependent on the size, power and features of the ride-on car in question.

Kids’ ride-on car FAQ

What age are ride-on cars designed for?

A. This depends entirely on the specific model, which should have age guidelines. However, there are ride-on cars available for ages 1-8.

Do all kids’ ride-on cars have seat belts?

A. While some come with seat belts, not all kids’ ride-on cars have seat belts. It will depend on the brand and model.

What’s the best kids’ ride-on car to buy?

Top kids’ ride-on car

Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor with Trailer

What you need to know: One of the best kids’ ride-on cars available with impressive features and durability.

What you’ll love: Two-speed options plus reverse give riders the ability to go 2-4 mph while listening to the fully functional FM radio. Safety features include automatic brakes and a switch to lock the higher speed.

What you should consider: The radio doesn’t have great reception and runs on separate batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top kids’ ride-on car for the money

Rollplay 6-Volt Mini Cooper Ride-On Car

What you need to know: Along with being affordable, this Mini Cooper is also fitted with impressive safety features.

What you’ll love: Kids will love its realistic look, sounds of the engine and horn, and functional LED headlights. Parents will appreciate the rubber traction strips for added stability and its speed of only 2 mph

What you should consider: After just 2 hours of playtime, the capacity of the batteries reduces and the ride-on car slows down. It takes extensive time to charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler Ride-On Car

What you need to know: This sturdy car is tough enough to withstand any exciting adventure.

What you’ll love: The weight limit on this durable ride-on car is 130 pounds, and it can accommodate two people. It has rugged wheels capable of riding on grass and hard surfaces at 5 mph. A high-speed lockout option allows parents to increase the speed for older kids.

What you should consider: This product is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

