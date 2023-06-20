BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

TRADER JOE’S HAS SOME RETURNING FAVORITES AND NEW ITEMS ON ITS SHELVES FOR SUMMER

If you’ve ever been to Trader Joe’s, you know the selection is constantly evolving. To give customers what they want most when they want it, the company keeps its shelves stocked with the most popular products. This month, Trader Joe’s is ringing in summer by offering both new and returning favorites, such as Mafalda Corta pasta, blueberry preserves and more. The only downside is you might need to reorganize your pantry to make room for all this delicious food. Fortunately, that’s a good problem to have.

TOP NEW PICKS AT TRADER JOE’S THIS MONTH

Trader Joe’s is adding over a dozen products this month. The top picks for pleasing your palate include four yummy options.

Trader Joe’s Snacky Clusters is a kosher treat that’s a wonderful mix of salty and sweet. This offering includes sea salt potato chips, corn chip dippers and mini pretzel nuggets, all crushed and mixed with creamy milk chocolate to give you the best of both worlds.

Trader Joe’s Organic Mafalda Corta Pasta is a bite-sized organic option that resembles tiny lasagna ribbons. It cooks to a satisfying al dente texture that’s just as delectable whether hot or cold, and it can be served anytime from lunch to dinner.

Trader Joe’s Organic Midnight Moo Chocolate disappeared for a while but has returned to reclaim the throne of fan-favorite chocolate syrup. It has simple ingredients, a robust flavor and a tantalizing texture.

Trader Joe’s Organic Blueberry Preserves are wild, organic blueberries that are harvested from the Canadian Boreal Forest. The blueberries are sprinkled with organic cane sugar to balance the tart taste and enhance their rich flavor. The recipe is topped off with a splash of pectin to create a preserve that’s almost as irresistible as a fresh bowl of blueberries.

EVERYTHING ELSE THAT’S NEW AT TRADER JOE’S THIS MONTH

Just so you don’t miss any favorites, we’ve listed everything that’s new at Trader Joe’s this month.

Snacky Clusters

S’Mores Ice Cream

Fresh Mozzarella Pearls

Whole Grain Waffles

Non-Dairy Oat Beverage Unsweetened Vanilla

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Shrimp Boom Bah

Gluten Free Strawberry Muffin

Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds

Organic Mafalda Corta Pasta

Salted Caramel and Pistachio Scented Candle

Blueberry Fields Hard Cheese

Gluten Free Battered Plant-Based Fish Fillets

Italian Tomato and Burrata Ravioloni

Cold Brew Iced Tea Black Tea and Lemon

Organic Midnight Moo Chocolate

Organic Blueberry Preserves

BEST STORAGE PRODUCTS FOR YOUR TRADER JOE’S GOODS

There are so many exciting new foods (and other products) at Trader Joe’s this month. You’re going to need more food storage containers. Here are a few options for storing all the delicious treats you buy at Trader Joe’s.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Leakproof Food Container

These Rubbermaid Brilliance containers are completely leakproof and airtight. They make an ideal storage container for food. The clear lid and sides mean you can easily see everything you are storing. The built-in vents make the containers microwave safe, even with the lid on.

Sold by Amazon

Popit! Food Storage Containers Set

This compact variety set comes with eight different sizes of food storage containers, ranging from 3 ounces to 47 ounces. The silicone seal prevents leakage, while the affordable price makes them a solid buy. These containers are dishwasher-safe and stackable for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Rubbermaid 42-piece Food Storage Containers

If you want one of everything at Trader Joe’s, you’re going to need a lot of storage. Fortunately, this 42-piece set from Rubbermaid gives you everything you desire. You get 21 assorted containers with 21 snap-on lids. The containers are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Glasslock 18-piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set

If you prefer glassware, the containers in this offering will meet your needs. They are oven-safe, microwaveable, airtight and leakproof. This set comes with nine assorted containers and nine lids. Please note that the lids are not oven-safe — only the containers are.

Sold by Amazon

FineDine Six-piece Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set

If you just want a few extra food storage containers, this high-quality set comes with three. The glass containers hold 35 ounces and are designed for meal prep — instead of putting one ingredient inside, you can fill it up with your entire meal. These travel-ready options are great for taking your favorite Trader Joe’s food to the office.

Sold by Amazon

