What gets red wine out of the carpet best?

When red wine is around, there is almost a guarantee it’s going to stain something. If you have carpet, you might be concerned that it may never come out, but you are wrong. There are plenty of ways to clean wine out of your carpet, so worry no more. Whether it was recently spilled or if you found a dried red wine spill two days after your party, it is possible to remove it.

How to get freshly spilled red wine out of carpet

When wine first hits the ground, it’s time to act. There are a few things you can try before getting a carpet cleaner involved. Many first response methods involve things you might already have around the house. These options require only a little effort and time to remove your stain.

Blot

Use a clean and dry cloth to dab up the wine. Make sure not to spread the wine by blotting it by directly pressing down on the spot to absorb any liquid. Once you lift the cloth from the stain, fold it or use a clean portion to blot it again until most of the liquid is absorbed. Use more than one dry cloth if needed.

Club soda

Club soda is known for lifting stains out of clothing. Pour it directly on the stain, and let it sit for at least 10 minutes. The carbonation creates bubbles which help to lift the wine from the carpet. Then use a clean cloth to dab up the soda, and repeat the process as needed. You can leave the final soak overnight to give it time to bubble up all of the wine.

Dish soap and vinegar

For this method, you mix 1 tablespoon of dish soap and 1 tablespoon of vinegar with 2 cups of warm water. Dip a clean sponge or towel into the mixture, wring it out and blot the stain. Soak up any excess liquid with a clean cloth or white paper towels, and repeat the process until the stain is lifted.

Dish soap and hydrogen peroxide

This method asks that you mix three parts of hydrogen peroxide with one part dish soap. Apply this mixture to the wine stain to saturate it, and let that sit for 30 minutes. Then, you can blot it up with a clean towel, and repeat the process if needed.

How to get dried red wine out of carpet

You may think that you are stuck with the stain forever once red wine dries, but this isn’t necessarily true. Add a little cold water to help loosen it, and try some of these methods to lift dry wine stains.

Lemon juice and salt

This method is done in four easy steps:

Water: Soak the stain in cold water. Lemon juice: Spray or squeeze lemon juice directly on the stain. Salt: Sprinkle salt on the lemon juice and use your fingers to pinch it into the carpet (being careful not to scrub). Let the mixture dry. Vacuum: Once dried, use a vacuum to pick up the salt.

Baking soda

The baking soda method is similar to using lemon juice and salt. Apply cold water first to soak the stain. Blend a mixture of three parts water to one part baking soda to make a paste. Smear the paste onto the stain, and let it dry. Once dried, use a vacuum to pick up the baking soda.

Carpet cleaner

If any of the above methods fail, there are plenty of other carpet cleaning solutions. You can try sprays designed specifically to lift red wine out of carpet, and follow its instructions to remove the stain. Alternatively, you can get a professional-grade carpet cleaning machine and some solution to permanently remove the stain.

What you need to buy for getting red wine out of carpet

Canada Dry Club Soda

This is a six-pack of a top-brand club soda to keep on hand for any spills. It also works great as a mixer or sparkling beverage and has 0 calories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Method Dish Soap

This is a grease-fighting dish soap to sparkle your dishes or clean your carpet as the case may be. It’s cruelty-free, biodegradable and plant-based, and the bottle is made from 65% recycled plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

365 Whole Foods Market White Vinegar

This is distilled white vinegar from a highly reputable brand. It can be used to clean stains or cook depending on your needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Hydrogen Peroxide Topical Solution USP

This is a standard bottle of hydrogen peroxide often used for cleaning wounds and avoiding infections, but it can also be used for removing carpet stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Arm and Hammer Pure Baking Soda

This is a box of pure baking soda by a reputable cleaning brand. It can be used for baking, cleaning up wine stains or deodorizing your refrigerator.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover

This is a red wine-specific stain remover that can be used on carpet, clothes, linens and upholstery. It’s fast-acting, effective and nontoxic with a 100% biodegradable, pH-neutral formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bissell 4X Pro Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo

This concentrated shampoo is strong and provides deep cleaning to remove tough carpet stains. It is a top cleaning solution for carpet cleaning machines and can be used on carpet or furniture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bissell Big Green Deep Cleaning Machine

This is a professional-grade carpet cleaning machine that stands upright and pairs well with the Bissell cleaning solution. It has powerful suction and is easy to pull or push across your carpet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.