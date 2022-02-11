Are slide-in or drop-in electric ranges best?

While freestanding electric ranges have been popular for decades, slide-in and drop-in ranges have gained significant ground in recent years. These offer a more streamlined appearance and are perfect for high-end kitchen remodels.

Although their names are similar, slide-in and drop-in ranges are significantly different. Unless you have extensive plans for custom cabinetry, a slide-in electric range delivers the best combination of convenience and class.

Slide-in electric ranges

Unlike typical freestanding ranges, slide-in ranges lack a backsplash and often have unfinished sides. You’ll need to consider the exact height of your cabinets and the specific width of the space where you plan to put your new range. A slide-in range also requires either a finished backsplash on the wall (ceramic tile is a common material used) or an island-style kitchen setup.

Slide-in electric range pros

Since they’re generally considered high-end kitchen equipment, almost all slide-in electric ranges are of great quality. And because they’re designed for a streamlined cooking area, slide-in ranges tend to look professional. They’re almost always equipped with useful features like convection ovens, steam cooking or induction cooktops. Since there’s no backsplash on a slide-in range, they all have accessible front-mounted controls. Bottom-mounted storage drawers are also common.

While slide-in ranges usually call for more custom cabinet work than freestanding ranges, installing one is considerably less of a hassle. This is because a slide-in range has everything needed to make up the appliance, from the feet to the cooktop. By contrast, drop-in ranges require a custom setup.

Slide-in electric range cons

Most slide-in electric ranges are relatively advanced, but they also tend to be expensive. Though they don’t call for the same custom cabinetry as a drop-in range, they do still need to be flanked on both sides by finished cabinets. You’ll also need to complete your backsplash before installing a slide-in range.

Best slide-in ranges

Frigidaire FGIH3047VF

This popular choice from a home appliance leader has nearly all the bells and whistles. It has both a fast-acting induction cooktop and a surprisingly low price. If you really like this range but would prefer traditional radiant electric burners, the FGEH3047VD is almost identical but lacks the induction technology.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Frigidaire FFEH3054US

The low cost of this reliable model bucks the trend of slide-in ranges costing more than their freestanding counterparts. Despite its reasonable price, it’s a dependable piece of equipment with plenty of convenient features that make cooking easier.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Bosch 800 Series

If you’re dead set on peak performance, it’s hard to get better than this high-end option from Bosch. Its three-element European-style convection system ensures fast and even heating while the induction cooktop can boil water faster than just about anything else. The only drawback to this classy appliance is that it does cost a pretty penny.

Sold by Home Depot

GE JS645

GE gets consistently high marks for the long-term reliability of its kitchen appliances, and this slide-in electric range is no exception. Its 5.3 cubic foot oven is larger than average and the upward-facing knobs and control panel are especially easy to use.

Sold by Home Depot

Whirlpool WEE515S0LS

This offering from Whirlpool may lack fancy features, but its no-nonsense construction ensures its longevity. Plus, its minimalist design will fit with nearly any kitchen’s decor, whether old or new.

Sold by Home Depot

Drop-in electric ranges

Drop-in ranges consist of a stovetop, oven and little else. They’re not particularly common today and enjoyed most of their success decades ago. The most popular reason for selecting one is for replacing a drop-in range in an older home from the ’50s or ’60s. While there are some good drop-in electric ranges, they’re hard to find and the selection isn’t great.

Drop-in electric range pros

If you already have a drop-in range and need to replace it, using a similarly configured range will minimize construction efforts. Just like slide-in ranges, drop-in ranges sport a streamlined appearance and are suitable for cooking spaces in a kitchen island. Unfortunately, that’s where the upsides end.

Drop-in electric range cons

If you have floor space ready for a range installation, opting for a drop-in range adds significant difficulty because you’ll need a set of custom cabinets to support the drop-in range. That’s because drop-in ranges don’t have storage drawers or a traditional base with feet. If you’re dead set on a drop-in electric range, you’ll either need considerable construction skill or a contractor to design and install it for you.

The other major downside to drop-in ranges is that there are incredibly few to choose from. They aren’t very popular, due to both their installation difficulty and the huge selection of excellent slide-in ranges. Because of the limited selection, you’ll also have a hard time finding drop-in ranges with the most advanced features. Finally, drop-in ranges are expensive.

Best drop-in range

GE JD630

This is one of the best drop-in electric ranges that’s readily available online. It sports a 4.4-cubic-foot oven and a premium tempered-glass top with radiant burners. All in all, it’s an excellent oven if your current or planned setup includes a custom cabinet as a base. The stainless steel version highlighted here looks great, but it’s also available in black or white versions.

Sold by Home Depot

GE JM250

A more traditional model, this drop-in electric range in white features a 3-cubic-foot oven with a self-cleaning function. The classic coil heating elements make cleaning the stovetop a breeze. Its electronic touch controls are easy to operate, and a handy delay setting lets you bake at a preset time.

Sold by Home Depot

Should you get a slide-in or drop-in electric range?

Unless you’re replacing an older drop-in range or have grand plans for your own custom cabinetry, a slide-in range is your best bet. There’s a massive selection of great options from a number of reliable brands and you can find models with a wide variety of helpful features and high-quality finishes.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.