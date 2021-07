LUBBOCK, Tx – Dave Campbell’s Texas Football High School Insider Matt Stepp joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King for a mini series previewing each 11-man football classification.

The guys preview 3A-Division 2 Football and Stepp believes all three of our local teams, Abernathy, Idalou & Roosevelt will make some playoff noise; it should be a fun, tight District race for the Lubbock area 3A-D2 teams.