LUBBOCK, Tx – Dave Campbell’s Texas Football High School Insider Matt Stepp joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King for a mini series previewing each 11-man football classification.

The guys preview 5A-Division 1 and 6A Football. Stepp believes Coronado and Monterey are comfortably in the playoffs, while Frenship could make it this year, but their match-up with San Angelo Central will decide a lot.