KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Frenship Tigers Head Football Coach Jay Northcutt for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Northcutt shows us what it meant for his team to beat the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates in a massive rivalry game, how the Tigers’ defense has turned into a very good unit and what’s different about this year’s Frenship football team that could lead them to the playoffs.