KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Lubbock Christian Head Football Coach Chris Softley for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Softley shows us what it meant to his team to beat the Smyer Bobcats 49-0 in Week 1, what the Eagles will do with the victory going forward and what these UIL vs. TAPPS match ups mean to the Lubbock Christian programs and community.