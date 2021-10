KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Lubbock-Cooper Pirates Head Football Coach Chip Darden for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Darden shows us what it meant for his team to beat the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders 20-12, on the road, this week, how all three sides of the ball contributed to the big victory and how the Pirates will use this game throughout the rest of District play and into the postseason.