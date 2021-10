KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Ralls Jackrabbits Head Football Coach Xavier Rangel for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Rangel shows us what it meant for his team to beat the Hamlin Pied Pipers 68-0 on the road, what lead to his squad winning five straight games after starting off 0-2 & where the program has grown the most in his three years as the Head Coach.