KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Lubbock Roosevelt Head Football Coach Matt Landers for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Landers shows us how his Eagles squad has started off with an impressive 2-0 record in 2021, explains what this Senior class means to him, the importance of their new turf field and examines how Roosevelt stacks up with Idalou and Abernathy.