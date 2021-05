KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Shallowater head baseball coach Cory Barnes for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Barnes shows us what his Mustangs squad had to go through to get back to the Regional Semifinals, what has lead Shallowater to their impressive 31-5 record and what the Mustangs have to do to beat a very good #2 Jim Ned team.