KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Sundown Roughnecks Head Football Coach Adam Cummings for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Cummings shows us how his Sundown football team has gotten better throughout the season, what it means to be hosting #6 New Deal for the District 2-2A Division 1 Championship this Friday and how last year’s Week 11 victory over the Lions gives the Roughnecks belief they can do it again this season.