1-on-1 with Jarrett Culver: faith, family, community and legacy

Dedication of the Andre Emmett Dream Court in Duran Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider Nation Sports Director David Collier went 1-on-1 with Jarrett Culver Thursday. David also heard from the Culver brothers about the Culver Foundation – built on four pillars: faith, family, community and legacy.

“We feel like those are the most important things in our lives,” Jarrett said. Culver is back in town for the dedication of the Andre Emmett Dream Court in Duran Park. Culver, a Texas Tech basketball legend, is now an NBA player. Use the video players above and below to watch the two segments.

