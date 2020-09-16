2020 Blitz Preview: Coronado Mustangs

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 5A-Division 2, District 1 Coronado Mustangs.

CHS returns an impressive eight seniors on each side of the ball off of last season’s squad that finished 7-5 and an Area round appearance in the playoffs.

The defense will be lead by linebackers Charlie Robinson and SMU commit Izaiah Kelley, while the Mustang offense should be as explosive as ever. Three Seniors return to anchor the wide receiving core, Cory Ferriera, Eli Martinez and Ke’Vondrick Carr, with Junior Will Boyles rounding out the group.

A huge year expected out of Senior Quarterback and Mississippi State commit Sawyer Robertson, who’s lead the Mustangs for two seasons now and is poised for a huge Senior campaign.

Coronado hasn’t made it past the Regional Semi-finals since 2017, but things could be shaping up for a special season on 34th street.