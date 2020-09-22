2020 Blitz Preview: Lubbock-Cooper Pirates

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 5A-Division 2, District 3 Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

LCP enters 2020 coming off one of the best seasons anyone can have and an all-time output for them, 13-2 with a State Semifinalist appearance.

Here in 2020 Head Coach Chip Darden’s squad returns seven starters on each side of the ball. The offense returns starting Quarterback Cooper Lafebre and Tight End Ben Marcinkowski while trying to find new running backs after Isaiah Johnson and Nehemiah Martinez both moved on to play college ball.

The defense is in good hands with 2019’s 3-5A Defensive MVP Kyler Jordan and Oklahoma Sooners commit Kobie McKinzie anchoring the linebacking core, with All-District Cornerback selection Rylan Wilcox patroling the secondary.

Safe to say the Pirates are in great shape for another deep playoff run this season.