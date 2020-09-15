2020 Blitz Preview: Monterey Plainsmen

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 5A-Division 2, District 1 Monterey Plainsmen.

MHS is coming off an improved 2019 season where they went 6-6 and made it to the Area round of the playoffs.

While the defense is set up well with nine starters returning from last year’s squad, the offense only has five. Early in the season, Monterey will need to lean on their experienced d while the offense gels.

Having said that, under the leadership of Head Coach Wayne Hutchinson, the Plainsmen have always put up points, but replacing multi-year starter Coreon Bailey at QB will be difficult, but Coach Hutch says he feels good about both of his options.