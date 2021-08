LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Coronado Mustangs. With coming off of a successful 2020 season going 12-1, Head Coach and Coronado Alum D.J. Mann says the team is a lot different this year but the expectations and goals are still the same.