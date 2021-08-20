2021 Blitz Preview: Lubbock-Cooper Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Lubbock Cooper Pirates. With only four starters return on each side of the ball the Pirates defense will need to lead the way. However, if young offensive players start to make their plays, especially running the football effectively, the Pirates could be in line to once again play in the state semi-finals and possibly even finally make that trip to Jerry’s world with a title on the line.