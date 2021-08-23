2021 Blitz Preview: Monterey Plainsmen

LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Monterey Plainsmen. The Plainsmen, who really expect a turnaround 2021 season. The 2020 season wasn’t bad for Monterey who went 4-6 with a playoff appearance but, Head Coach Wayne Hutchinson expects more from his guys. This season just four starters are back on offense and six on defense but Coach Hutch is happy with the leadership he’s seen in his established players.