LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Plainview Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are heading into year two under Head Coach Johnathan Haddock and want the 2021 season to be kind of reset due to more than 30 underclassmen returning back with more experience and leadership this season.