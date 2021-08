LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Brownfield Cubs. Brownfield looks to build on their first full off season under Head Coach Aarrhon Flores who’s proud of what his kids have worked on and says they know they can win big because they’ve done it before.