LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Crosbyton Chiefs. Crosbyton returns a lot of talent in the backfield this season, add in a first time Head Coach that’s bringing excitement and belief and you have a Chiefs program that has more optimism than they’ve had in years.