LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Floydada Whirwinds. Floydada enters 2021 with a new Head Coach in former Coronado Running Backs coach J.R. Compton who is focusing on solidifying the fundamentals of his team to help overcome the size of the district opponents.