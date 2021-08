LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Hale Center Owls. Hale Center surprised some people last season with their playoff appearance, but now with experience under their belt, the Owls would love to play another postseason game with that experience to build on.