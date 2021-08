LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Lockney Longhorns. Lockney is coming off an impressive 7-2 turnaround 2020 season but new Head Coach Cory McCombs is still preaching the importance of his kids showing up to work every single day.