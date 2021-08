LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Lubbock Christian Eagles. LCHS didn’t have the 2020 season that they wanted, but the focus in 2021 is to simplify the game by going back to fundamentals and focusing on the building blocks of their team.