LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the New Home Leopards. New Home heads into year three with Head Coach Jon Ward and he says this group has a great chance to make the playoffs if they use the experience they’ve gained over the last two seasons and play with the right effort.