2021 Blitz Previews: Post Bold Gold Antelopes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Post Bold Gold Antelopes. Post returns just one starter on offense and three on defense from a squad that made it to back-to-back State Championships, however, Post has built a true program in which young guys are ready to step up when it’s their turn, keeping the Bold Gold within striking distance of potentially winning their third straight District Title.