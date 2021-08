LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Ralls Jackrabbits. Ralls is ready to compete for a District Championship and with seven starters returning on each side of the ball, this could be a year that the Jackrabbits make their presence felt.