LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Ropes Eagles. Ropes heads into year two on the 11-man level after making the playoffs in their debut. This year is all about building more depth, making the playoffs again and winning that first 11-man playoff game.