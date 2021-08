LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Slaton Tigers. Slaton believes this squad will take a step because the staff and the players have grown their trust between each other and Head Coach Lawrence Johnson will make sure his athletes have the tools to make the difference making plays.