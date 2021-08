LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Sudan Hornets. Sudan had a season that didn’t live up to their expectations in 2020, but with underclassmen ready to step up, that year of experience should help propel the Hornets back into a position to potentially win a District Championship.