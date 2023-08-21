LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our 2023 KLBK Blitz Previews with 6A Frenship Tigers lead by head coach Jay Northcutt.

Last season Frenship went 9-3 and shared the district title and of course like all team lost some key players that graduated, but this season Northcutt said he has confidence in those that are returning this year in that senior class especially on the offense.

“It’s definitely going to be our receiver core and out quarterback,” Northcutt said. “Then I think you have to mention our four returning offensive lineman. We are returning nine guys and they are guys like Chase Campbell on the offensive line. I’m really excited about what they’ve done, so I think that’ll really be a strength for us.”

One of the returning defensive lineman, senior Caden Spano, talked about how the defense this year is just really passionate about hitting guys and being aggressive this season. Spano said one big goal on the defense last year was to get 40 turnovers and since they reached their goal they’ve set that bar even higher for 50 turnover this season.