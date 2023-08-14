LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our 2023 KLBK Blitz Previews with 5A Lubbock Cooper Pirates lead by head coach Chip Darden.

Leading up to this year’s football season LCP currently has four guys competing for the starting quarterback spot and Coach Darden is still in the process of trying to find the right guy for the job.

“They’ll text me and come get the keys and go throw and they’ve been doing that all summer,” Darden said. “It’s not surprising because they want to win the job.”

The Pirates have also recently voted on six team captains to lead not just the varsity team but the underclassman as well. These guys are all seniors; Hilton Hendrix, Chris Carrillo, Jaden Hibbler, Callan Ritz, Makai Garmon, and Sam Marcinkowski.

“There’s some teams when they have a captain vote that the coach might worry about and you go ‘ooo idk about that one’,” Darden said, “but that’s not the case this year. We got six captains that do things right on and off the field.”

One of those captains, Jaden Hibbler, just got to LCP for his senior year of high school after spending three years at Monterey High School. Hibbler is a talented running back being voted District MVP last year and he said this season he wants to get well over 1,000 yards.

“Success looks like to me probably would be winning,” Hibbler said. “And a lot of just having fun on the field and this is my senior season I want to go out and have fun on the field. Just enjoy my senior season with new people, new coaches.”

The Pirates have finished up the first few weeks of fall practices, but one of their goals was to make these practices be an extension of the spring training.

“It wasn’t day one of practice for them,” Darden said, “and that’s kind of what we said we wanted. I think we have 13 practices in the spring and we wanted this to be day 14 of practice. I think out guys you could tell, that was the approach they had.”

With such a big group of guys playing football and all three team now looking up at the seniors, senior Callan Ritz, even though he’s been a play maker on varsity before, said his role is a little different this year.

I think we all lead the team, but I think just a couple of us can get all the team really rallied together,” Ritz said “And I think I kind of noticed that I saw people just looking to me like that’s when I figured out I’m going to have to step up and show this team how to lead and run around.”