LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our 2023 KLBK Blitz Previews with the New Deal Lions, Class 2A District 2, D1 led by head coach Matt Hill. This year Hill will start a new guy at quarterback, junior Dallas Sumner.

“We always have a few twists we put on every year and we are excited about how we are looking on both sides of the ball right now,” Hill said. “I think we are sound there, we just got to figure out a few more puzzle pieces. once we do that we will be sound on both sides and try to be balanced and play a good game.”

In 2022 the Lions went nine and four and undefeated in district though the last two seasons they have lost to Cisco deep in the playoffs each time.

“I like what we have building up, most of us are seniors and I see a lot of success,” senior wide receiver Aiden Ysaguirre said.

Senior defensive end and tight end Konner Vasquez said it’s frustrating they haven’t beat Cisco, but it gives them a chip on their shoulder to go out and beat them this year because the ultimate goal is a state championship.

“Our end goal right now is just to go win state,“ Vasquez said. “You know that’s our main job and we are out here with our main goal everyday to get better and just go win state.”