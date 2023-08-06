LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our 2023 KLBK Blitz Previews with Ropesville Rope Eagles District 3-2A division II lead by first year head coach Beau Riker.

Riker said when he first got hired they had about 40 kids came out for football and that includes five seniors.

“I think the work we put in this summer is a lot more,” senior Branson Beek said, “like individually though. We all worked a lot harder this year than we did last year. We obviously have speed and I think we’ll be able to outrun people.”

Speed – one thing multiple players as well as Riker agreed on when it comes to this team’s strengths this season.

“You know it’s been a great start for our kids,” Riker said, “the Ropes Eagles are ready to turn some heads this year. We came out and the kids have really taken on a new role of being aggressive of showing up and doing the right things. And doing the little things that are going to make us better in the long run.”

Senior Braxxin Partington said that he’s glad to have Riker in Ropes now and that his energy in practice is exactly what this program needs. If Ropes wants to make it to the playoffs this year, they are going to have to take down their district starting with the New Home Leopards who are coming off a deep run in the playoffs to the state semifinals.