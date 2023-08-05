LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our 2023 KLBK Blitz Previews with the Abernathy Antelopes, 3A District 3, DII lead by Justin Wiley in his seventh season at Abernathy.

Wiley says defensively they look well together just after one week of practices, and they will be some adjustments on offense due to losing 17 seniors last year. All of Abernathy’s receivers were seniors so in fall camp that’s an emphasis when it comes to filling positions.

“Those guys that are coming into it their senior year they are learning how to fill those senior gaps,” Wiley said. “They are learning how to be vocal leaders on the team, but overall I’m very pleased with where they are at right now.”

Star running back for the Antelopes this year, Alan Macias, is expected to put up big numbers when it comes to carries and yards.

“As an upcoming senior I just have to come out here and educate the young kids,” Macias said. “Everyday just trying to get one percent better each day like coach said so everyday just trying to learn something new.”

If there is one game Macias had to circle or prepare for differently, he said it would be the game against Roosevelt because of how much they run the ball.

“I mean really the experience I’ve had at Abernathy is the target is usually on us,” Wiley said. “I tell our guys that we are going to get everybody’s best shot every game. We are going to see everything, we are going to see everything from the base offense to the trick plays to the extra effort.”