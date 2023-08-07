LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our KLBK Blitz Previews with the Littlefield Wildcats who like many other schools in our area are under new leadership with new head coach Bo Bryant.

Even though this is Coach Bryant’s 1st year as a head coach, he is no stranger to the Littlefield community as he has been a part of the Wildcat program for the past eight seasons.

This year’s crew returns the combination of experience and speed as the Wildcats have a good key core of senior leadership mixed in with underclassman with a ton of varsity experience.

Like always, you can expect a very physical, simple and aggressive style of attack on defense as Littlefield returns eight starters on that side of the ball, lead by senior linebacker Jeremiah Trevino and also lead by cornerback Morris Randle.